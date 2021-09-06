Families spend Labor Day at Rock Cut State Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, giving Americans one last long weekend to enjoy the warm weather. A popular spot people flocked to Monday afternoon was Rock Cut State Park.

“It’s been mostly families I’d say, trying to get their kids out there and enjoy the water. Maybe for the first time or maybe getting out there to have one last hurrah,” says John Wiegert, Operations Manager of Rock Cut State Park”

Wiegert says the park is almost “full up” on tandem kayak, as well as their single kayak rentals. They have also been busy selling ice cream during the summer months.

One visitor believes going to the park on Labor day could become a new family tradition.

“We just came for the holiday, they’re [her kids] going back [to school] tomorrow, so might as well have fun today,” said Lupe Garcia.

According to park administrators Labor Day is usually one of Rock Cut’s top ten days of the year, where visitors across the country travel to enjoy the state park.

“Everyone is welcome to remove their mask and enjoy the water and the sun on their face. Olson Beach has been open all summer, we’ve been excited to see people out there getting their tan on,” said Wiegert.

Although the warm weather is coming to an end, the concessions stand at Rock Cut Park is scheduled to stay open for visitors through Halloween.