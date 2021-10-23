Family and friends of unsolved 2013 Rockford murder remembers victim

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Family and friends of a Rockford man stood at the same corner, eight years later, where he was murdered.

Shaquille Zackery was shot and killed in 2013 near South Winnebago and Montague Streets during a house party. He would have turned 26 this year.

Police have not arrested anyone for his murder, but his mother, Innette Zackery, said that she is not gibing up on finding her son’s killers.

“It’s a hurting thing because I know somebody knows something, and I don’t want no one else’s parents going through what we’re going through, and it’s a lot that’s going on now,” Zackery said. “I’m just saying, please, if you know anything just come forward, you can call crimestoppers or anything.”

Any information on the case can be reported to the Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.