Family asks for Christmas cards for Byron woman with health condition

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Whitney Fritz was born with a condition which caused her left lung not to form. Her mom is asking the community to send her Christmas cards again, like they did when she was in the hospital.

Whitney was born with curvatures to her spine which led to the condition, and she’s undergone nearly 100 surgeries.

Five years ago this month, she went into respiratory failure. Doctors didn’t think she would live, her mom, Starr Baylis, said.

In 2015, Bayliss sent out a plea asking for Christmas cards, so she could read to Whitney during her hospital stay. She said they received 5,000 cards from around the world.

This year, she’s hoping to double that, “so that she can really enjoy it this time, herself, and open every card herself and just get that feeling of love from around the world, you know,” Bayliss said. “And, people that are taking a different light on something, because 2020 has been just so crazy this year.”

“I want to thank everyone, you know, because I wasn’t supposed to be here. I wasn’t supposed to live to be six and I’m 24 now,” Whitney said.

You can send a card to Whitney at:

Whitney K Fritz

6802 N. Holly Lane

Byron, IL 61010

