Family displaced after Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family is left without a place to stay after a fire destroyed their home on School Street late Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene across from McIntosh Elementary just before midnight.

Firefighters say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. The residents were able to escape safely, and no one was hurt.

The building was condemned and investigators say they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

