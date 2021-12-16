Family doesn’t feel safe in Rockford home after 14-year-old daughter shot in her bedroom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family no longer feels safe in their own home after a bullets pierced a 14-year-old girl’s bedroom wall, going through her shoulder and damaging an artery in her arm.

The shooting happened last Thursday, December 9th, at a home on Forest Avenue.

“They ruined the lives of four innocent children who are completely traumatized now,” said mother, Katreace Vazquez.

Vazquez says she wants to move out of the house after her daughter, Ariana, was shot while hanging out in the bedroom with her three siblings.

“We heard the gunshot. Three of the kids came out of the room screaming and crying and trampling each other. My oldest was still in the room sitting in the bed, said she couldn’t move,” she said. “As soon as I realized what happened, I scooped her up, ran down the stairs. I pulled her bathrobe off of her to put pressure on the wounds and told my husband to call for an ambulance.”

Vazquez says the days following the shooting were some of the hardest of her life.

“That first night was really scary,” she remembered. “She stopped breathing and she had to be intubated and was on a ventilator and we weren’t sure if she was going to make it. I was terrified. I thought I was going to lose her.”

Ariana is now home, after being treated at a Chicago hospital where she spent six days fighting for her life.

Vazquez says the gun violence in Rockford has made home a scary place.

“I have four children now, who are afraid to be home and just want to go somewhere else, and I don’t know what to tell them. They don’t feel safe,” she said.

She says she hopes no other parent has to see their child wounded, much less within their own home.

“Stop!” she says, to those perpetrating gun crimes. “You are hurting innocent people! Innocent children!”

Vazquez says Ariana will still require a few surgeries and a lot of physical therapy to be able to use her right arm, and she has a lot of emotional healing to do, as well.

She has started a GoFundMe to help with the medical bills.