Family dog rescued from Roscoe house fire

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Occupants of a house escaped unharmed from a fire which started in the basement of a Roscoe home Thursday, but a family dog had to be rescued and revived.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District, firefighters arrived on scene at a home on Greystone Drive around 10:10 p.m.

The occupants of the home were able to evacuate but the family dog was still inside, authorities said. Firefighters rescued the dog and administered oxygen with a pet mask, which revived the animal. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for further evaluation, officials said.

The home suffered smoke damage throughout, and the fire is currently under investigation.

