ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank.

In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to visit Williams Tree Farm.

“It’s exciting to get out with the family to walk around in the forest and look for something that is going to bring some happiness to our household,” he said.

The tree farm, located at 4661 Yale Bridge Road, has been around for 70 years.

General manager Karen Williams said she knows many of her customers are worried about inflation. To fight it, Williams Tree Farm has condensed its cafe menu this year, to make visitor shopping trips less expensive.

“Well we did up the tree prices a little bit, maybe a little bit on the foodstuff, but we try not to take big jumps we understand that everybody is struggling and trying,” she said.

Williams Tree Farm offers fudge, Christmas decor, and a petting zoo. The property offers customers 300 acres of trees to choose from.

Horgan and his family said they couldn’t wait to start decorating the tree they cut for themselves on Wednesday, and said they hope to make the trip an annual family tradition.

“Having memories, so you can actually talk about later on and say, ‘Oh my God! Do you remember going out to the woods and cutting a tree down?'” he said.

Williams Tree Farm will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to noon. The season ends on December 18th.