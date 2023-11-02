ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family entertainment complex with an adjacent event and parking pavilion is going up in downtown Rockford, at the former Coke bottling plant on Madison Street.

The project, by K&K Associates and approved by the City Council in August, consists of the renovation of the 53,917 square-foot former Coke building at 505 Madison as a family entertainment complex with meeting space.

In addition, a solar panel-covered pavilion with 100 parking stalls will be constructed in an adjacent lot.

The project is expected to cost $5 million, with financial incentives from the City in addition to $250,000 in taxpayer-funded street and infrastructure improvements.

The property is located across from Prairie Street Brewing Co.

The building was opened in 1912 as the Rockford Coca-Cola Bottling Company. The business moved to 10400 N. 2nd Street in Machesney Park in the 1970s and is currently home to Paper Recovery Services.