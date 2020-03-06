Family evacuated from Machesney Park apartment fire

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents of a Machesney Park apartment complex were evacuated after fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, police and firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 1100 block of Minns Drive, at approximately 1:07 p.m.

The resident of the home was told by a neighbor that her back deck was on fire.

Two adults and three children escaped the apartment unharmed.

Police say there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally lit.

