ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Devontae Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a car in the roadway at the time of the shooting.

Police said arriving officers found Simmons suffering from gunshot wounds, lying in a driveway. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.