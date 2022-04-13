ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Family members have identified 46-year-old Deron Hill as the man shot and killed in Rockford on Tuesday morning.

His sister, Stacey Young, said, “My brother was definitely my heart. All of this violence is just too much. It scares me, every day.”

Hill, a father of two with a third on the way, was killed in the 900 block of 12th Avenue, west of 6th Street, just before 7 a.m.

“He told them, ‘Get up and get ready for school’ and he was gonna go make them some breakfast and the next thing my nephew heard was ‘boom boom’ ‘boom boom,'” she recalled.

Young said Hill didn’t have a perfect past, but said he was trying to turn his life around.

“You hear rumors as to why he was shot, but whatever it is, it wasn’t enough to die for, and to take somebody away from their kids, their sister, mother, brothers, any of that,” she said.

“And for somebody to just wipe him out… Don’t these kids see, when you shoot somebody or something like this happens, you’re not just ruining the life of the person you shot? You’re gonna ruin your life, too, because they’re coming after you,” she said. “So that’s two lives gone, and then there’s a mother, brother, sister, and there’s kids.”

Young says she prays for violence in Rockford to end, and is asking those with information on her brother’s killing to come forward.

“We need to snitch. We need to start snitching people. If anybody knows who it is that shot my brother, please, please help, all you can do to get this man put into custody,” she said.

Police have not announced an arrest in Hills death.