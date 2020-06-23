Family looking for answers after ISP suspects foul play in Belvidere father’s death

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two weeks ago, we spoke to a local family who didn’t want to give up hope for their missing family member. Five days ago, Carl Gordon’s body was found in a river in the Chicago suburbs. His family is desperate for answers.

“It was hard, you know because you would hear the girls say, well I can’t tell my daddy happy father’s day anymore,” explained Juliana Gonzalez, Gordon’s girlfriend.

The past weekend was Father’s Day, but it didn’t feel like it for the Gordon family. They last saw 35-year-old Carl Gordon at the end of May. Three weeks later, his body was found in Little Calumet River in Blue Island. Carl’s girlfriend says it was difficult celebrating Father’s Day without him.

“It was hard, but I mean we still decided to do the cake we did the balloon release all the kids got together. We went to the kids moms house,” Gonzalez added.

For Gordon’s mother, Nadine, it was devastating to hear the loss of her only son. She says she’ll always carry some great memories with him.

“For being a great dad, for his beautiful smile and for his talent for his cooking,” Nadine Gordon said.

The family spent every single day searching for him. Now his oldest son, Carl Jr. is left to work on funeral arrangements.

“This whole situation is just too much I think for all of us. it’s going to take time to heal,” Carl Jr. said.

Illinois State Police say foul play is suspected in his death and the family still has many questions about what happened.

“Who did it? You know we want to know who did it we want justice for him because it’s unfair to a father of three children,” Gonzalez pleaded.

Gordon leaves behind 7-year-old Brooklyn, 10-year-old Camille, and 18-year-old Carl Jr.

The family set up a GoFundMe that will be used to help pay for funeral expenses.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

