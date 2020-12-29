Family of 14-year-old shot in face at Don Carter Lanes praying for full recovery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another shooting victim from Saturday night is speaking to Eyewitness News.

14-year-old Prentiss Wynn was shot in the face at Don Carter Lanes and is still in the care of doctors. His sister tells us his ‘fight or flight’ instincts kicked in and are part of the reason he is alive today.

“My brother ran, holding his face and ran, he was close range to the guy,” Pretiss’s sister Lavonda Wynn said. “He shot my brother then he continued to shoot, just shoot.”

Saturday evening, 14-year-old Prentiss Wynn was shot in the face at Don Carter Lanes. Seconds later, he hit the ground running–each step trying to get as far away from the bowling alley as he could.

“Even after the incident he was able to run, and he was running. He was almost at home. That’s how fast he was running. His stepfather had to bring him back to the ambulance because he almost was at home,” Wynn added.

Prentiss’s sister says he is now in stable condition in a Madison hospital.

“The bullet is still lodged underneath his eye, and they’re not right now talking about removing it because it might cause damage,” his sister said.

Prentiss is now on a long road to recovery.

“We don’t know what’s next,” Wynn explained. “We don’t know the damages yet. He is telling us a little something. He’s not talking like he was prior to this incident.”

“My mom said he was sleeping and he started screaming and in his sleep. It’s traumatic,” she added. “The trauma of it all because he’s only 14 and it just happened just like that.”

Now, the family is left praying that he’ll be the same young kid he was before the shooting.

“This is one of those things with trauma. You never know later or how this will effect him.” Wynn concluded. “I hope that after this he can still look in the mirror at himself and love himself the same that he did before this.”

If you are interested in donating to the victims’ families, click here.

