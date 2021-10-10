Family of 2016 Rockford cold case victim wants answers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford family is reportedly desperate for answers and tips related to their loved one’s death.

Cedric Merriweather, 36, went missing in November of 2016, and his body was later found in Kent Creek, with his death being ruled a homicide.

Nearly five years later, Victoria Merriweather, Cedric’s sister, is still searching for answers in her brothers death, after the father of three left home Nov. 7, 2016 to get diapers from the store and never returned.

“What gave you the right to make this decision on his life and our families life – who are you?” Merriweather said. “When I got the call, it is was around 3:30ish, that was right around when I was supposed to leave work, and my moms like ‘he’s dead.'”

Merriweather said that two days later, her brother Cedric was murdered and found dead in Kent Creek in Rockford. An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma to the head and drowning, and ruled a homicide investigation.

Merriweather said that she does not know if anyone would have reason for wanting to harm her brother, and that five years later, her family just wants answers.

“I honestly don’t know, by me not living in Rockford, I know he had met some people, but I honestly can’t say,” Merriweather said. “We haven’t gotten anything, just what happened? Why him, why at that time?”

Merriweather said that she hopes someone will come forward and help the Rockford Police Department.

“I do remember him saying, ‘the streets aren’t talking,’ which to me, isn’t fair because no ones going to tell on themselves,” Merriweather said. “I don’t believe they did enough footwork ,and I honestly don’t think my brothers case was pushed to the forefront.”

She is now begging the person responsible for Cedric’s death to turn themselves in.

“When you kill a person or you murder a person, whatever that person has done to you or not, that person is okay, it’s the family, the family that’s dealt with the remittance of what you’ve done,” Merriweather said.

Merriweather said that she is asking the Rockford Police Department to revisit her brother’s case, and that her family just wants answers and justice for Cedric, her little brother that she misses.

Rockford Police were unavailable for comment.