Family of 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion suing

UTICA, Ill. (WTVO) – The family of three men killed in an explosion at Starved Rock State Park are suing.

Brothers Inmer and Rafael Rivera Tejada, as well as their nephew Guillermo, were killed during a visit to the park in May. The family’s lawyers said that the explosion was caused by what the men thought was a copper pipe, which they used to prop up a pan over a fire.

Lawyers claim that it was not a pipe, but an explosive left behind after the demolition of a nearby bridge less than two months earlier. The family is suing three companies involved in the demolition, with the lawsuit alleging their negligence to the tragedy.

The companies have not yet commented.