Family of murdered Machesney Park woman asks for financial support

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Ellen Marsh, who was murdered in her Machesney Park home last weekend, is asking for support.

According to the family’s post on GoFundMe, “Ellen was tragically taken from us on Saturday January 30, 2021. Due to the nature of her passing we will not have access to any of her items. We are asking for help with all the normal day to day things that we have suddenly taken on. We are not able to turn off or close any accounts she had until we get further information from the state’s attorney. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything.”

Police say 41-year-old Shane Bouma broke into the house of the 72-year-old woman and strangled her to death while hiding from authorities, after his girlfriend reported him for domestic battery.

Bouma, who has a criminal history in Winnebago County, has been charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder and Home Invasion for the crime.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.