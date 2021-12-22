Family of Rockford 16-year-old killed in car crash asks for community’s help to find DUI suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of an East High School football player that was killed in a car wreck over the summer is calling on the community to help put the man responsible for the crash behind bars.

Police said that Dehari Steele was driving under the influence when he crashed into Mason Hada. The Hada’s family Christmas will be very different this year, as the death of 16-year-old Mason has left a void in the families heart.

They not only want justice, but to see the other driver behind bars.

“It makes me very angry, it makes me very angry thinking about it, because my boy is supposed to be here,” said Leroy Hada, Mason’s father.

The lives of the Hada family were flipped upside down four months ago after Mason was killed in a car crash.

“It’s just one day at a time, one day at a time and now … Thanksgiving was rough, but Christmas is going to be a lot more difficult,” Hada said.

The crash left the family with a mix of emotions towards Steele, the 18-year-old charged in Mason’s death.

“For his family to be able to get to get to call him and see him, or something like that during the holidays, and we don’t get to do that because of the decision his stupidity, stupid self did, it’s not fair,” Hada said. “It’s not fair at all.”

Hada was shocked by the results of the toxicology report.

“It showed that he had cocaine and marijuana in his system, which makes sense now because who’s out smoking weed doing 100 miles an hour down the road,” Hada said. “Nobody.”

The Hadas now want justice for Mason.

“It breaks me all the way down. It does my wife the same, it does the kids the same, his sisters, his brothers. He’s a very loved and very missed dude,” Hada said. “So if you know where he’s at, let the authorities know, convince him to turn himself in, something.”

There is currently a warrant out for Steele’s arrest. Those that know where he is should call the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.