Family of Rockford man killed in hit-and-run beg suspect to step forward

ROCKFORD, Ill. The family of a Rockford man killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is speaking out.

An unknown driver left Terrance Swain for dead on Auburn Street. His sister shares the pain of the unanswered questions.

She tells us the grieving process has been near impossible, knowing the driver is still out there. But she is holding out hope neighbors will step up to provide investigators more information.

“I want justice for Terrence, you know? Terrence had people that cared about him, that loved him. He was a father, he was a brother, he was an uncle. He was a friend to many,” said Sandra Swain.

Rockford resident Sandra Swain says she is still searching for answers following the death of her older brother Terrence. The 62-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Auburn Street on March 13th.

“That makes it much harder. Knowing that they actually left him here to die alone, That makes it even worse,” she said. “If you hit someone, you should be responsible to stop no matter who it is. Stop, pull over. That’s the right thing to do, not drive off. It’s been a week now, and still nothing.”

Sandra returned to the scene of the accident in the pouring rain Tuesday evening to ask any community members who might know more about the crash to speak out.

“Come forward and tell it. Even if it’s something small. Even if it’s something you think might not be important, just get in touch with one of the detectives and let him know so they can check out every lead,” Swain added. “We could do better as a community. We could do much better.”

Rockford police say a light-colored vehicle fled the scene of the crash. Sandra says if the driver were brought into custody, it would help bring closure for not only her but for Terrance’s son and grandkids.

“I just wish whoever did this sees me out here and comes forward. Talk to the police. Even if you’re scared, I understand. I forgive you- just come and talk to the police.”