Family of slain Springfield DCFS worker speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of a DCFS worker killed in the line of duty continues to grieve her loss.

Diedra Silas, 36, was stabbed to death one week ago Wednesday as she investigated reports of child abuse. Silas’ mother said that her daughter was a working mother of two who dedicated her life to protecting other children.

She believes that Silas, even in death, would still continue to recruit others to follow her career path.

“You know, what? It’s a challenging job, but if you’re thinking about the kids, then this is what, if you’re called to do it, go ahead and do it,” said Silas’ mother Barie Graham. “That’s the kind of love if you have for kids, then you think like, I want to just help somebody, his child. You know, whatever way you can. You just want to help somebody’s child, and I think that’s what Deidra was doing.”

Silas will be laid to rest this weekend in Springfield.