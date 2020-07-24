Family Peace Center helping Rockford’s domestic abuse victims since opening on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though Rockford’s Family Peace Center only opened Monday, domestic violence advocates say it’s already helping change the lives of survivors.

Jennifer Cacciapaglia is the manager of the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, who helps run the Family Peace Center.

She says phones have been busy since 8 a.m. Monday morning, and currently, survivors can schedule an appointment or receive virtual services including legal help, counseling, and assistance getting an order of protection.

“We have done the virtual platforms and connections virtually, and we have had survivors in the center doing the intakes and navigation, meeting with providers, so we have done the full gamut of services so far this week,” Cacciapaglia said.

Cacciapaglia says construction on the North Main location won’t take too much longer.