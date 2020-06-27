Family shares name of missing 9-year-old in Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin family released the name of their daughter who went missing in Janesville on Thursday.

WKOW reports that the family identified the missing girl as 9-year-old Madison Billups. Madison was last seen near Angler’s Park near the Rock River in Janesville around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Billups was with a young boy who was saved in a water rescue by first responders.

WKOW reports that on Friday morning, authorities changed their response from rescue to recovery. The search is near the Monterey Dam in Janesville.

Search crews looked for her all day Friday when they were forced to stop due to the weather around 5:30 p.m.

Rock County Sheriff’s officials returned to their search Saturday morning.

