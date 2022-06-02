ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been nearly six years since Cedric Merriweather was killed, and no arrests have been made for his murder.

Merriweather would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Monday, his family said. For them, every year that passes, the hurt and grief only gets worse, they said.

His sister, Cathy, said, “It’s hard to wake up not hearing his voice, not seeing him.”

In November 2016, Merriweather went to get diapers at the store, but never returned home.

His body was found two days later, in Kent Creek. An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma to the head and drowning, and ruled a homicide investigation.

His sisters, Cathy and Victoria, say they celebrate his birthday every year.

“I don’t understand why they took him from us,” Cathy said. “He wasn’t a bad person. He was on the right track, getting a job, [going to] move into a house… and then he’s gone from us.”

His mother, Mea, said the family hasn’t been the same since his death. Some family members say they can’t talk about him or even come to the Rockford area, where he died.

“I really don’t know why [he was killed.] And that’s the worst thing is, you don’t know why,” she said.

Mea believes the stress over her son’s death caused her to have a stroke.

“I know everybody is going to die, but I just never knew that he was going to die in a violent way. That hurt me. I mean, if he got sick then I would have understood it,” she said.

Merriweather’s family says they just want answers.

“The only thing we want is justice for Cedric Merriweather, that’s it,” Cathy said. “And, to give my mom peace, his kids peace, and us peace.”