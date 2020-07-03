Family starts fundraiser to cover burial expenses for 2-year-old girl killed on Guilford Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A GoFundMe has been started to help cover burial costs for a 2-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a truck Thursday on Guilford Road.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Guilford Road.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“Baby Kenny was just 2 years old when her life was cut short by a tragic accident. This princess was full of life and love and an entire life ahead of her. We need help covering burial costs and other expenses associated with her passing,” wrote her aunt, Pamela Valez.

The fundraiser hopes to raise $10,000.

