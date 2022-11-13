(WTVO) — A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories.

SAM’S Sweet Heart is an organization dedicated to assisting families with children who have complex medical diagnoses. It is named after two children who both had complex medical diagnoses and passed away as infants.

Their parents want to now pay it forward after receiving so much love and support from the community.

“The Bartels received so much support when they were on their own, so they really want to give back to the community,” said Ashley Rogers, board chair of SAM’S Sweet Hearts.

Luke and Alissa Bartel lost two of their children, Avery and Samuel, before they turned one-year-old. Avery died in 2014 due to a chromosomal abnormality called triploidy. Samuel was born 14 weeks premature a year later and was diagnosed with a heart condition at six weeks old. He passed away in 2016 due to complications.

“It’s devastating to find out your child has a complex medical condition,” Rogers said. “With Alissa’s second daughter, Avery, who passed away, she found out when she was pregnant that she had a complex medical condition that may not be compatible with life outside of her pregnancy, and it’s something that really shook the family, something that they had been looking forward to, the entire family was preparing. I mean, it’s not something anyone can really understand unless you’ve gone through this.”

That is why the Bartels started SAM’S Sweet Heart, according to Rogers. The organization this year started helping families with the financial burden of a complex diagnosis with their children.

“This is our second round of family grants that we are taking applications for right now. We are open for local families – Winnebago, Stephenson, Boone, and Ogle [Counties,]” Rogers said. “Help them with resources to just make it a bit little easier to face, that they have to face in their family life.”

The application closes on Monday.