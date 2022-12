ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors.

Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement.

They said that the decision to close was not an easy one, since a ton of great memories have been made at the restaurant.

Josef’s will be open Wednesday-Friday at 4 p.m.