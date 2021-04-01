Fans return to Wrigley Stadium for baseball’s Opening Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It wasn’t a full house at Wrigley Stadium for Opening Day on Thursday, but over 8,000 Cubs fans were able to see a baseball game while observing some new COVID-19 mitigations at the park.

The capacity was limited to 20%. Upon entry, fans had to show their mobile ticket to receive a KN-95 mask and a personal bottle of hand sanitizer.

Handwashing stations have been placed throughout the concourse, and all concession sales are now done by mobile orders.

“I’ve been to every Opening Day since 1974,” said attendee John Bennett. “Last year doesn’t count, because they didn’t have an opening day and they didn’t let fans in in the middle of July. So, this is really important for me, to keep getting to the stadium, or the ballpark, and being able to see the games and keep my streak alive.”

Attendee Lynn Morgan agreed. “You could tell that everyone is excited to be here. They have signs pertaining to, ‘Welcome back to Wrigley,’ ‘Thanks for having us back.’ I think it’s just awesome. We need this to go onward, to spirit us forward.”

Rockford native Kristen Johns said, “It’s Opening Day. We didn’t have baseball last year, so baseball this year is a great opportunity to just come out and be a part of Wrigley again, be a part of the Cubs.”