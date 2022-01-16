Fans welcomed to Beloit’s Sky Carp Festival

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — It might not feel or look like spring, but in Beloit, the excitement about a new baseball season has them counting down the days to warmer weather.

Residents did not hear the crack of the bat, but got to mingle with the brand new manager and potential players at the “Sky Carp Festival” on Saturday. Fans were able to try out some new food that could be served at ABC Supply Stadium this year.

Organizers said that they are ready for the inaugural season to begin.

“We’re looking forward to 2022,” said Drew Olstead, vice president of sales for the Beloit Sky Carp. “It’s going to be one heck of a season, and we just can’t wait. We’re so excited here in our organization.”

Sky Carp fans were also able to skate on the field at the rink in the stadium.