WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week, 63-year-old Brian Lovett died of cardiac arrest while on the job at ADM Grain Company in Seward.

His death happened before he was able to complete his own harvest on his Winnebago farm.

On Thursday, sixteen neighboring farmers came together to honor him by completing the job.

“There is really not words for this today,” said Lovett’s widow, Betty. “The loving and outpouring of everybody coming together today is just amazing.”

There were over 60 acres that needed to be done, so the farmers arrived at 9 a.m. with six combine harvesters and other equipment. They were finished by noon.

Betty said the job would have taken her days instead of hours.

“It’s been great to see how many people cared about Brain and Betty helping her out,” said Lovett’s sister, Kris Little.

Little said the farming community is like a big family and is often helping each other out.

“That has always been the farming community spirit. It’s always to help our your neighbors in need and they are just always there, always willing to help, and especially this. This is like a busy time of year for everyone, they are all harvesting,” Little said.

Betty said Brian was the type of person that would have helped out anyone who needed him.

“Anybody that needed anything, he would be right there to help them with it, never expected anything in return. Just a really good-hearted fella,” she said.

She said she was overjoyed that so many people came to help her when she needed it most.

“That’s how important the farming community is and how they would just really come together, to help a fellow farmer and show their love and compassion,” she said.

Lovett’s funeral was on Wednesday.