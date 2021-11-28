Fashion world reacts to Virgil Abloh’s death

FILE – Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File )

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Louis Vitton designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday at the age of 41.

Abloh had reportedly been battling cardiac angiosarcoma for the past two years, according to CBC. It is a rare form of cancer in which a tumor develops on the heart.

Family and friends of the designer reacted to his death and the impact that he made on their lives, and the industry at large.

Abloh’s family said in a statement on his Instagram that “he chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

Donatella Versace said that she was at a loss for words after hearing about his death, and called him an innovator and creator for the history books.

In a statement from Gucci on Instagram, the company said that Abloh was “an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person.”

Hailey Bieber, who’s wedding dress was designed by Abloh, said that he “completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply…He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact.”