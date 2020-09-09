Fatal semi crash on I-39, both lanes temporarily closed

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)–A driver is deceased after two semis crashed on Interstate 39 Wednesday morning, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials.
The incident took place at 3:52 a.m. at the mile marker 166 in Rock County, near Edgerton.
One semi truck traveling southbound drove through the median and collided with a vehicle heading the other way, causing the latter to catch on fire.
The second driver has been transported to the hospital.
Officials say both lanes are closed for approximately 2 hours, and an alternate route is available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic asks Trump for pardon: ‘Be my hero please’
- Jillian Michaels reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, warns against public gyms
- Tennessee woman spotted chewing on horse’s mane charged with public intoxication
- Firefighters save Monroe Center church after bell tower fire
- Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people at free virtual career fair
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!