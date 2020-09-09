Fatal semi crash on I-39, both lanes temporarily closed

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)–A driver is deceased after two semis crashed on Interstate 39 Wednesday morning, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials.

The incident took place at 3:52 a.m. at the mile marker 166 in Rock County, near Edgerton.

One semi truck traveling southbound drove through the median and collided with a vehicle heading the other way, causing the latter to catch on fire.

The second driver has been transported to the hospital.

Officials say both lanes are closed for approximately 2 hours, and an alternate route is available.

