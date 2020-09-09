Fatal semi crash on I-39, both lanes temporarily closed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)–A driver is deceased after two semis crashed on Interstate 39 Wednesday morning, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials.

The incident took place at 3:52 a.m. at the mile marker 166 in Rock County, near Edgerton.

One semi truck traveling southbound drove through the median and collided with a vehicle heading the other way, causing the latter to catch on fire.

The second driver has been transported to the hospital.

Officials say both lanes are closed for approximately 2 hours, and an alternate route is available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories