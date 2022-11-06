ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a white Nissan Maxima failed to stop at West State Highway 11 while traveling southbound on North County Highway H in Center Township. A gray Ford Escape traveling westbound struck the Nissan on the driver’s side around 9:45 p.m. Both drivers and one passenger in the Nissan died. The Ford’s passenger, along with two others in the Nissan, went to the Mercy Hospital in Janesville for their injuries.

Rock County’s Crash Reconstruction Team and Medical Examiner’s Office, along with fire personnel from Orfordville, Footville and Janesville responded to the incident. Highway Department crews spent several hours rerouting traffic while clearing the scene.