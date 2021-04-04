Fatal single vehicle crash in Beloit

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal traffic crash on Sunday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m., on W STH 81 near S CTH H.

Investigators said the car was westbound on W STH 81 and rounding a long curve. Due to speed the vehicle entered the opposite lane of traffic, entered the eastbound ditch, began to roll, and struck a tree.

The driver was a 34-year-old woman from Beloit, she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time.

First responders said she died on scene.

