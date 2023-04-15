MUNCIE, Ind. (WTVO) — An Indiana father that was charged in his three-month-old daughter’s death has been arrested in Illinois.

Jacob Vera, 24, was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death on March 29, according to Muncie Star Press. Vera had fled to Illinois on March 25, according to police, the same day that his daughter died.

Muncie police were called to the Bestway Inn on March 25 after a woman reported that she found her daughter “unresponsive and not breathing” when she returned to her home after work.

The baby girl had been left swaddled in a blanket and in a baby swing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that she had died from asphyxiation.

Another 16-month-old child was found unattended in a mobile crib. Vera is both of the father of both children.

Police spoke to Vera on the phone on March 28, who reported that he was in Peoria, Illinois. He said that he had left his children in the motel room unattended.

Vera was arrested in Tazewell County, Illinois on April 8. He is awaiting transfer to Delaware County, where he will be held on $50,000 bond.