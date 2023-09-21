SALISBURY, Mass. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old dad was killed Wednesday trying to save his son at a Massachusetts beach.

According to WCVB, Gary Simard, of Methuen, was at Salisbury Beach with his family when one of the children was pulled away from the shoreline by a strong current.

“I hear, ‘Help, help.’ So, I’m looking out and then I see someone out there, and the father goes running in and now he’s with his son, but now he’s screaming, ‘Help me, help me,'” said witness Robin DiNatale.

People on the beach were able to rescue the child but were unable to save Simard, who was pulled out to sea by the rip current.

He was later located by the fire department in the water at 266 North End Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the rescuers was also taken to the hospital for exhaustion.