ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday is National Missing Children’s Day, and the FBI is calling on the public for assistance.

“The public often knows something they think is not important but which we in law enforcement find very important,” said FBI Task Force officer Todd Tumbleson in a statement Tuesday.

There are currently 123 active missing children cases in Illinois, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Disappearance dates range from Jalen Sheffield’s May 19th, 2023 disappearance in Staunton, Illinois; to July 15th, 1963, when Mary Ann Switalski was reported missing in Chicago.

Five children are currently missing from Rockford, according to the center’s database: Demarquazion Scott, Everette Mcelrath, and siblings Brenasa, Terell and Sebastian Moore.

“We as law enforcement never forget these children and never stop looking for them until we find out what happened to them and bring those responsible for doing any harm to them to justice,” said Tumbelson in the FBI’s National Missing Children’s Day 2023 statement.

The FBI also published their Kidnappings and Missing Persons list in the statement, asking the public to “take a moment and to review the list — and if you recognize anyone or have any information in a case, contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online. No detail is too small.”

You can download the FBI’s Child ID app to share key information with authorities if your child is missing.