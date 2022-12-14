BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.

Beloit Police said that the man drove up to the Culver’s drive-thru window back in September. He handed a note to the cashier demanding money and implying that he had a weapon.

The FBI reported that he had done this at three other Culver’s in the last few months, as well as stealing from the Janesville Best Buy two weeks ago. He was driving a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plates each time.

The agency considers the man to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call the FBI or 911.