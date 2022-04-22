BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $5,000 reward for help in capturing two men who robbed Verna’s Groceries, at 1502 Henry Avenue, in January.

Beloit Police said the robbery happened at 2:30 p.m. on January 22nd when two men robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police described one suspect as a White male, 18-24 years of age, approximately 130 pounds, 5’, 1” to 5’, 5” in height. Dressed in black hooded sweatshirt/jacket with the hood up, a black facemask, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 18-24 years old, approximately 170 pounds, 5’10” to 6’2” in height. Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black facemask, gray gloves, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.