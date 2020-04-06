FCA: Belvidere’s Chrysler Assembly Plant could restart production on May 4

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — FCA announced Monday that they plan to restart its U.S. and Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning May 4.

According to a statement from FCA, “During this current production pause, we are working with government officials and our unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of our workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations. As a result of these actions, we will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of our employees.”

