FCA Chrylser donates 7,000 masks to Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Fiat Chrylser Automobiles (FCA) donated 2,000 surgical face masks to the City of Belvidere on Friday, and another 5,000 to the Boone County Health Department.

“We are thankful for FCA’s continued support of Boone County,” said BCHD Public Administrator, Amanda Mehl. “The Boone County Health Department will work with the County, the City of Belvidere, local officials and businesses to identify the areas in greatest need of this generous gift.”

FCA says it will donate more than 1 million face masks per month to first responders and healthcare workers.

“FCA is extremely supportive of Belvidere and the surrounding areas. They value this community, which is evident by this substantial gift,” commented City of Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain. “As Ms. Mehl indicated, we will make sure that these face masks are distributed thoughtfully and effectively throughout Belvidere and Boone County.”

The Belvidere Assembly Plant is set to re-open on June 1st.

