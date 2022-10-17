ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The FDA announced October 12th that there is an Adderall shortage in America. This is for Adderall that is short-term kind, and not Adderall XR meant for long-term.

“The Adderall shortage is kind of a scary thing for a lot of our parents and a lot of our patience because a lot of the kids on the medication and the adults as well. They have a hard time wrapping around where they are gonna get their medication,” said Alex Gonzalez a therapist at Releve Counseling.

This shortage is being found in retail pharmacies and certain prescribers. This is due to the fact that Adderall is primarily used to treat chronic conditions. In the hospitals they are able to sustain their Adderall amounts since it is used far less according to Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services for OSF Healthcare Jerry Storm.

“We are not seeing that in the hospital settings, Some of our retail stores have had to look at different vendors to be able to obtain the product, but so far we’ve been able to obtain the products necessary,” said Storm.

Gonzalez said that he is worried about the situation as many of his patients and others around the Rockford are may have to find alternatives for the foreseeable future.

“There are other medications Ritalin, Vyvanse, there are a few other non stimulants that I am not as familiar with. So there are alternatives, its just how each one of these processes in the brain differently,” said Gonzalez.

It is no surprise that this shortage has been announced as the rise of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder diagnoses have gone up. This includes numbers showing 5.4% of men and 3.2% of women have been diagnosed with ADHD.

“A lot of times prior not being diagnosed, wasn’t adequately treated. There’s a lot of comorbid conditions that go along with it, addiction, depression, anxiety, there is a whole lot of things that come along with it. So the numbers are only going higher and with the increase of the people that need medication in order to function better. That’s what’s contributing to the shortage,” Gonzalez said.

According to Storm the shortage doesn’t seem to be getting any better, anytime soon.

“The issue is there have been different target dates, targeted at resolving the issue. Supposed to have been resolved middle of October, well where there and its still there. Now they are saying it could be on and off until the middle of January,” Storm said.