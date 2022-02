(WTVO) — The FDA issued a warning against two COVID-19 rapid tests that have been recalled.

The “COV-Clear” rapid antigen test and the Immuno-phase Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test from Empowered Diagnostics have been recalled. Officials said that the tests can give a false positive and a false negative. The company also claims that the tests are authorized by the FDA, but they are not.

The FDA also recommended that anyone who was testing using these kits should be tested again.