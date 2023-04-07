ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with two people shot in Rockford over the last 24 hours.

Theresa Yehling, a licensed clinical social worker and manager of OSF Strive Trauma Recovery Center, says people don’t have to be directly injured by gun violence to be impacted by feelings of anger, fear, and frustration.

Yehling recommends creating an “emotional safety plan,” which includes having someone to call when feeling anxious about shooting events or finding an in-person or online support group.

“It’s okay to talk to somebody if you’re not feeling right,” she said. “If you’re feeling off, you don’t know how to put it into words, go talk to somebody. Maybe they’ll help you sort that out. It’s just when you’re not able to function the way you used to, or it’s just worse than it’s ever been before, there’s a shift.”

Yehling also suggested eating better, getting enough sleep, and exercising as coping strategies.

Yehling added that there is no time limit on how long it takes a person to recover from the trauma associated with shootings, and recommended people focus on positive activities, like listening to music or cooking.