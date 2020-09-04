Fearing another shutdown, business owners ask Rockford-area residents to help stop spread of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local business owners are making a plea to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as Winnebago County becomes “at risk” for a coronavirus surge, according to health officials.

At a press conference on Friday, Prairie Street Brewing Company’s CEO Chris Manuel said he had to lay off almost 100 employees this Spring, and doesn’t want that to happen again.

“Right now, I want everyone to think about the workers that we have, the [other bars and restaurants] have, going into this Fall,” Manuel said. “If we can stay with the numbers low, we can keep everyone working. But, if we go up, it’s going to affect the most vulnerable community.”

Illinois requires that customers wear masks while interacting with staff, to help keep everyone safe.

