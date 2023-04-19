CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal appeals court in Chicago has refused to block the state’s assault weapons ban, while a lower court case is appealed.

A Naperville gun shop owner asked for an injunction., which would have prevented the law from taking effect if approved.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the ban on sales of military-style firearms and high-capacity magazines in January. A U.S. district judge has ruled that the law is Constitutionally sound, but that ruling is under appeal.

Those who already own assault weapons now have to register them with state police.