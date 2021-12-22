Federal housing grants awarded to stateline organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline organizations that help families have a roof over their heads got a Christmas gift.

Federal grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have been awarded to three local groups.

The Winnebago County Housing Authority received more than $233,000. The Rockford Housing Authority got $180,000, and Freeport’s Housing Authority was awarded $72,000.

Funding will go towards empowering families to increase their income and lessen their dependence on welfare assistance.