Federal housing grants awarded to stateline organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline organizations that help families have a roof over their heads got a Christmas gift.
Federal grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have been awarded to three local groups.
The Winnebago County Housing Authority received more than $233,000. The Rockford Housing Authority got $180,000, and Freeport’s Housing Authority was awarded $72,000.
Funding will go towards empowering families to increase their income and lessen their dependence on welfare assistance.