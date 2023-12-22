EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge ruled that the Illinois “assault weapons” registry will go into effect next year, denying a request for an injunction.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act banned 170 “assault-style” firearms.

The guns are no longer available to purchase in Illinois, and current owners must register with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

“Illinois has taken various actions to notify Illinois citizens of the requirements under PICA and the Emergency Rules,” U.S. District Judge Stephen McClynn said. “Thus, the Court finds that the FFL Plaintiffs have not established a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their notice claim, even if they did have standing to bring it in the first place.”

Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

Registration opened on October 1st. The affidavit can be found under the owner’s Firearm Owners Identification Card account on the Illinois State Police website.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The ban includes exceptions for certain individuals, such as active and retired law enforcement, active military, prison guards, and private security.