Federal team to assist Rockford Mercyhealth hospital during COVID surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday the federal government will be sending a 22 person team to assist staff at Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside as they treat patients during a COVID-19 surge in Winnebago County.

“I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID,” said Pritzker. “Over 2,000 healthcare workers have been deployed across the state, working in reaction teams and at hospitals to expand the number of staffed hospital beds available to patients in need. My administration will continue to do everything we can to support our healthcare institutions as they pursue creative and safe solutions to build capacity for patient care throughout this unprecedented crisis.”

On Thursday, the state announced a federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) would be assisting area hospitals.