WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Public transportation riders may be able to go maskless next week as the federal mask requirement is set to expire on the 18th. However, the Biden administration is considering extending it.

Nothing would change if that happens. People would still be required to mask up on airplanes, trains and buses across the country, but travelers can toss the masks if it expires.

Some Illinois transportation systems are waiting for an answer.

“Waiting just like all these other public conveyances are to find out if it will be lifted,” they said. “I’ve heard rumors both ways. In the meantime, we’re just going to continue business as usual.”

Riders may still opt to wear masks if the mandate is lifted.