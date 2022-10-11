ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of federal grants will help the City of Rockford in its fight against domestic violence.

The Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention received a $1 million grant. Some of the money will help create a program to work with men and boys.

City leaders will work with local groups to include the new program in its existing programs that help prevent violence against women and girls.

The second grant will help create a “community healing center,” to be located in the Boys and Girls Club on Kilburn Avenue.

The center will function similarly to the Family Peace Center and will work with children and families exposed to domestic violence.

According to the City, nearly 40% of Rockford’s violent crime comes from domestic violence calls, and the city is now turning its focus to teens as part of a multi-year, long-term solution.

No timeline has been given as to when either program could be launched.