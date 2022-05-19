ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal grand jury has indicted Orentho Hurd, 27, on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hurd is accused of dealing cocaine, and also possession of a machine gun.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1,750,000 fine if convicted.

Hurd is also accused of a shooting at a FasFuel gas station in August 2021. For that crime he was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Endangering the Health and Life of a Child.